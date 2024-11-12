Costco recalls 79K pounds of butter

Last month, the FDA sent out a recall on 79,200 pounds of butter.

Just a few weeks after Costco issued a recall of smoked salmon due to potential contamination with Listeria, the bulk warehouse is back in the news for another major recall — and fans can’t get over the reason why.

Last month, the FDA sent out a recall on 79,200 pounds of butter due to an undeclared allergen, according to Food and Wine. Apparently, while packages of both salted and unsalted Kirkland Signature Sweet Cream Butter listed cream as an ingredient, the “Contains Milk” allergy statement might not have been visible on the packaging.

The FDA went on to classify the recall as Class II on November 7, meaning it’s ”a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

The recalled butter, which was both produced and distributed in Texas, comes with “best by” dates between Feb. 22, 2025 and March 29, 2025.

While food allergies are not to be taken lightly, Costco fans on social media couldn’t help but joke about the grounds for the recall.

“Can y’all please safely dispose of it at my house? I have a lot of holiday baking to do,” wrote one X user.

“Do they know that chocolate milk isn’t from brown cows?” somebody else wondered.

“I recommend getting rid of it in a medium warm skillet full of steak and eggs,” quipped another commenter.

Others argued that the recall was made for valid reasons.

“You are forgetting about people who have genuinely life threatening dairy allergies who still rely on dairy-free butter alternatives. We read food labels religiously rely on them to be accurate for safety or else we have to use the epi-pen and go to the emergency room,” one person pointed out.

“I’d like to see it donated to food banks,” someone suggested.