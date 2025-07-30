Costco sets opening date for new Las Vegas location

The popular big-box retailer is opening a newly built store in the southwest valley.

Dust rises as construction continues on the new Costco warehouse being built along South Buffalo Drive on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Construction continues on the new Costco warehouse being built along South Buffalo Drive on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas’ newest Costco has set its opening date.

The popular members-only big-box retailer is scheduled to open its newly built location in the southwest valley on Aug. 21, according to its website.

Located at 6880 S. Buffalo Drive, just south of the 215 Beltway, it will have features that Costco customers are used to, including a food court, pharmacy, optical department, fresh meat and fish, and a gas station, the website shows.

Known as a place to buy food, toilet paper and other items in bulk, Costco already operates five locations in Southern Nevada.

Clark County commissioners approved the soon-to-open Costco in 2023, with project plans calling for a roughly 157,630-square-foot building.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.