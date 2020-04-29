Costco shoppers must wear face masks inside store starting Monday
Costco shoppers will be required to wear face masks inside the store beginning Monday, according to the company’s website.
Anyone over age 2 who doesn’t have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask will be expected to have their mouth and nose covered while inside the store, the company said.
“The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing,” the company said. “Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises.”
