Costco shoppers must wear face masks inside store starting Monday

Costco shoppers will be required to wear face masks inside the store beginning Monday, according to the company’s website.

A Costco store. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Anyone over age 2 who doesn’t have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask will be expected to have their mouth and nose covered while inside the store, the company said.

“The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing,” the company said. “Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises.”

