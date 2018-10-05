Costco to open in Henderson next month

The 148,000-square-foot store is the fifth Las Vegas-area location for the company, whose warehouse stores according to Costco’s website.

Costco (Wilfredo Lee/AP Photo, File)

Costco, one of the largest retailers in the world known for its membership-only warehouse stores, is slated to open in Henderson Nov. 8.

While the date could be delayed, this is the tentative opening for the Costco near the intersection of St. Rose Parkway and Amigo Street, spokeswoman Wanda Jorgensen said.

