Costco warns customers about coupon scam

The holiday season is in full swing, and so are the scams.

Costco at the St. Rose Square retail center in Henderson. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The holiday season is in full swing, and so are the scams.

Costco posted on its Facebook page Thursday night warning customers of a fake $75 coupon.

The coupon, which began spreading on Facebook, offered the coupon in celebration of the company’s anniversary, Snopes.com reported. Users had to click on particular links and followed further instructions. They were then prompted to provide personal information, including name, address, date of birth and more.

“Despite several posts out there, Costco is NOT giving away $75 coupons,” Costco wrote on Facebook. “While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM, and in no way affiliated with Costco.”