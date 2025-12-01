Costco’s Most Anticipated Holiday Treat Is Back

Is there anything better than indulging in your favorite treat during the holiday season? Sure, every other time of year is still pretty satisfying, but there’s something extra comforting about elevating an otherwise already fantastic dessert with the flavors and aromas of the holidays.

Thankfully, Costco is always ahead of the curve when it comes to anticipating shoppers’ cravings. And if your sweet tooth is as strong as ours, you’ll be thrilled about the return of the bulk warehouse’s most sought-after bakery find of the season: Kirkland Signature’s Holiday Cookie Tray. Perfect for holiday parties, late-night snacks and midday indulgences alike, this 60-count variety pack is ready to elevate your holidays for just $24.99.

60-Count Holiday Cookie Platter, $24.99 at Costco

Spotted by the always-on-the-beat @costcohotfinds and immediately shared online to get the word out, this 60-count cookie tray is truly one of the best bakery releases Costco keeps in its annual rotation. These soft, delicious cookies come packaged in a convenient red plastic tray with a clear lid, ready to be transported to your next holiday function or straight to your kitchen counter.

Whether you’re sharing with friends or hoarding them for yourself, this is a no-judgment zone—we’re all cookie fans here and fully support everyone in their soft, warm and gooey endeavors. That being said, if you’re looking to snag a tray for yourself, you’ll be pleased to know that each one comes with 12 of each flavor: butter pecan, chocolate chip, toffee sandy, coconut almond chunk and red velvet—each one just waiting to be devoured.

The Yearly Treat Shoppers Won’t Skip

Listen, we get it. The holiday season can be chaotic, and not everyone has time to whip up delicious baked treats from scratch, especially a mouthwatering variety like this. At best, you might go for a quick Pillsbury solution, that is, unless you’re already the type who loves baking.

In any case, what wins fans over about this Costco offering is its diverse range of flavors, reliable texture and consistency, familiar name brand and affordable price. At $24.99 for 60 cookies, that’s roughly $0.42 per cookie—not a bad price to pay for an unbeatable combo of seasonal convenience and indulgence.

“Yeah I’m not baking a single dang cookie this year,” one fan exclaimed, while another simply said, “I claim the whole row of red velvet.” Others chimed in to sing their praises: one fan claimed they “look forward to these every year,” and another shared that they love dunking every cookie “in a tall glass of milk.”

Keep your eyes peeled for this highly anticipated seasonal treasure on your next Costco trip. It’s the perfect pickup for the upcoming influx of holiday festivities and likely won’t be around for very long. Get yours while you still can and take part in one of the best bangs for your buck this season.

Parade aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.