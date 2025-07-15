Costco’s new store in Las Vegas set to open soon

Construction is showing plenty of progress at the southwest Las Vegas Valley site.

Construction continues on the new Costco warehouse being built along South Buffalo Drive on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Costco’s newest store in Southern Nevada is opening next month, its website indicates, as construction shows plenty of progress.

The popular members-only chain is building a new location in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. Work is still underway, but as seen this week, the big-box store is up, parking areas are paved and striped, and the gas station is in.

Banners along the perimeter of the property say “Spring Valley Location” and “Now Hiring.” The project, on Buffalo Drive just south of the 215 Beltway, is in the Spring Valley area of Clark County.

According to Costco’s list of new locations coming soon, the store in “Spring Valley, NV” is penciled for August. It is the only one listed for Nevada.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Costco, known as a place to buy food, toilet paper and other items in bulk, currently operates five locations in Southern Nevada. Its careers page on Tuesday showed around 40 open positions for the Spring Valley location.

Clark County commissioners approved plans for the new Costco in 2023. Project plans have called for a 157,633-square-foot retail building, a gas station and a tire center.

According to county staff, conditions of approval included the signing of a development agreement before any permits were issued to ensure “fair-share contribution” toward public infrastructure in the area.

Commissioners adopted the agreement with Costco in February.

The county Building Department issued a commercial building permit valued at roughly $26.3 million for the new store in March, and a permit valued at almost $3.7 million for a new fuel canopy in April, records show.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.