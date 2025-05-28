Country club near Strip sued over excessive noise

The country club inside the Turnberry Place luxury high-rise condominium complex has been dubbed Las Vegas’ answer to President Donald Trump’s famous Mar-a-Lago resort by Realtor.com.

A Las Vegas attorney is suing the country club in his condominium complex near the Las Vegas Strip due to excessive noise.

Turnberry Place resident and attorney Chandon Alexander filed suit on Tuesday in Clark County District Court against the Stirling Club, claiming loud noise from the venue is interfering with business and caused severe emotional distress.

Alexander, the owner of Spartacus Law Firm, filed the lawsuit himself and is suing Stirling Club LLC on seven counts of private nuisance; negligence; negligence; intrusion upon seclusion; intentional infliction of emotion distress; negligence per se; intentional interference with business relations; and negligent interference with business relations.

The Stirling Club has been dubbed Las Vegas’ answer to President Donald Trump’s famous Mar-a-Lago resort by Realtor.com. It is on the market for $18 million.

The club is independently owned, but is surrounded by the Turnberry Place luxury high-rise condominium complex, with many of their residents being members of the club. The property was originally bought by a company called Stirling Club LLC in 2018 for $12.3 million and features a four-story club which has undergone a recent renovation.

The Stirling Club was unaware of the lawsuit and wasn’t contacted about the potential of one, said General Manager Ali Razavi to the Review-Journal.

“We do our best to be a good neighbor,” he said.

Events like weddings are held at the club frequently, but typically end at around 7 p.m., said Razavi, and if a noise complaint is made they will ask attendees to turn the volume down. Additionally, the club has a decibal reader outside to ensure it remains within the Las Vegas legal limit.

According to the lawsuit, for the past two years, the club “has regularly hosted events featuring amplified music and entertainment that produce noise levels permeating (Alexander’s) residence on the 14th floor of Turnberry Place, despite closed doors and windows.”

In July 2023, Alexander sent a written notice to the club informing them of the disruptive noise levels, but it yielded no response, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims the loud noise levels would interfere with Alexander’s ability to conduct work inside his residence — like conducting telephone conferences and video meetings — leading to “lost business opportunities, inability to conduct professional meetings, damage to professional reputation, and lost income.”

Additionally, Alexander claims Stirling Club has violated Las Vegas Municipal Code 9.16.010, which governs noise levels.

Alexander is asking for sums in excess of $15,000; interest at the legal rate from the date of the complaint, and the interest agreed upon for past due payment obligations contained in the engagement letter until paid in full; an award of attorney’s fees and costs; punitive damages for Stirling Club’s willful and malicious conduct; an injunction prohibiting Defendant from engaging in activities that produce excessive noise levels affecting Plaintiff’s residence; and any other and further relief as the court deems just and proper.

