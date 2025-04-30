85°F
County commissioners to hear plans for new hotel near Allegiant Stadium

Clark County commissioners are scheduled next week to consider plans for an eight-story, 220-room hotel at the southwest corner of Valley View Boulevard and Quail Avenue, less than a mile from Allegiant Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Clark County commissioners are scheduled next week to consider plans for an eight-story, 220-room hotel at the southwest corner of Valley View Boulevard and Quail Avenue, less than a mile from Allegiant Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2025 - 1:52 pm
 

A new hotel could be built near Allegiant Stadium.

Clark County commissioners are scheduled next week to consider plans for an eight-story, 220-room hotel at the southwest corner of Valley View Boulevard and Quail Avenue, less than a mile from the Raiders’ $2 billion stadium.

Project plans call for ballroom space, fitness center, spa and nail salon, and sushi bar, according to county records, which show that plans also indicate a rooftop recreation area with a pool and space for outdoor entertainment.

Plans filed with the county also indicate the hotel would be an Embassy Suites.

The county commission is scheduled to consider the project on May 7.

The project site is in a largely industrial area. But with the adoption of the Stadium District around the 65,000-seat venue, the area is “intended to transition into uses that support” the stadium, and this hotel would be within walking distance, according to a letter to the county from a law firm representing the landowner.

Prima Donna Development, the applicant, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

