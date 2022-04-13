County officials discuss job fair expected to offer 13K positions

Clark County officials and major employers in Nevada will share additional details about an upcoming job fair during a Wednesday morning press conference.

Job seeker Cheryl Robinson of Las Vegas, right, talks to Jennifer Brooklyn of Walgreens during JobFest 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The job fair was put on by Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation and the Governor's Office of Economic Development. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County officials and major employers in Nevada held a press conference Wednesday about an upcoming job fair.

Employers from about 100 businesses will use the Friday job fair to interview and hire for 13,000 positions that start at $18 per hour including tips.

Speakers at the Wednesday included government officials like Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson, Commissioner Tick Segerblom and Latonia Colemna, deputy director of programs for the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. Hiring representatives there will include Justin Fronberg, corporate executive director of talent acquisition for MGM Resorts International and Michelle Nicholl, chief HR officer for Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging.

Job seekers can pre-register for the fair, located in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s west hall, at nvcareercenter.org/ springjobfair2022 . Walk-ins also are welcome on the day of the job fair.

