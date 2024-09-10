Coworking company to make Nevada debut in southwest Vegas

The boutique coworking company is planning to joined a large mixed-use development in the spring.

Solar panel scams are on the rise in Nevada. Here’s how to protect yourself

Here are what airlines can get you to Las Vegas Raiders’ road games

UnCommons in southwest Las Vegas continues to add new office tenants. The mixed-use development also includes apartments, multiple restaurants and event space. (Courtesy UnCommons)

New boutique coworking space Kiln is set to debut its first Nevada location by spring 2025 in the Spring Valley mixed-use development UnCommons.

The company is leasing a two-story office space spanning over 30,000 feet, at 8488 Rozita Lee Ave. and touch down in April next year.

“This project will become Kiln’s flagship operation, culminating a decade-long journey of building innovative cowork and lifestyle spaces,” said Arian Lewis, CEO and co-founder of Kiln in a statement.

The Utah-founded company offers flex office spaces for workers and can accommodate individuals, teams or entire companies for any kind of work. Companies or individuals can rent desks, entire offices, gathering rooms or club spaces for remote workers. Currently, Kiln has 15 coworking, flex office spaces in five states across the West, with over 2,000 companies as members.

Jim Stuart, partner at Matter Real Estate Group, the developer for UnCommons, said Kiln is “probably one of the most sought after coworking tenants in the market.”

Additionally, Kiln will be taking over management and programming of UnCommons’ 5,000-square-foot conference and event pavilion The Assembly on Oct. 1, which will be renamed to The Assembly by Kiln. The Assembly will be able to accommodate small meetings to large gatherings and will offer catering. According to Stuart, the takeover will alleviate the responsibility from UnCommons and Matter Real Estate and “putting that responsibility onto Kiln who are more skilled and more qualified to operate a business like that.”

“From the beginning, we knew we needed co-working to complete the vision of UnCommons,” said Tom van Betten, vice president at Matter Real Estate Group, in a statement.

Alongside Kiln, new tenants at UnCommons include Wells Fargo Advisors, MidFirst Bank, Abnormal Security and Luzich Partners. Wells Fargo and email security tech company Abnormal Security have already landed at UnCommons, both opening in August. Privately owned bank MidFirst Bank and investment firm Luzich Partners plan to open their offices in the fall.

The first phase of construction on the mixed-use development has concluded, but they still have 3.5 acres to build out which Stuart says they are choosing to be “patient” on. In November, Stuart told the Review-Journal there were talks of a hotel, which he currently says “remains on the table.”

Since opening in 2022, the mixed-use development has drawn multiple industry giants to their over 500,000 square feet of office space, including Deloitte, Sotheby’s and DraftKings. The 40-acre campus located across from the new Durango casino-resort also includes over 800 residential units and multiple restaurants.

Emerson Drewes can be reached via email at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.