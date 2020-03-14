Cox increases internet speeds because of coronavirus crisis

Cox Communications said Friday it wants to help residential customers impacted by the coronavirus by increasing internet speeds on select packages as well as offer additional resources.

Pat Esser, president of Cox Communications, seen in 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cox Communications said Friday it wants to help residential customers impacted by the coronavirus by increasing internet speeds on select packages as well as offer additional resources.

For the next 60 days, the telecom company said those with Starter, StraightUp Internet and Connect2Compete packages will be automatically upgraded to speeds of 50 Mbps. It also said those with remote helpdesk and assistance will receive Cox Complete Care remote desktop support for free, should clients need help loading programs such as those needed for online classroom support and web conferencing services.

The company will also immediately upgrade customers with the Essential package from 30 Mbps to 50 Mbps instead of the original plan to do the upgrade later this year.

“As learning and work for many shift to the home, we want customers to have access to the internet speeds and resources that help them to remain productive,” said Pat Esser, president and chief executive officer of Cox Communications. “During these uncertain times, we don’t want our residential customers to worry about their internet connection.”

The company will also offer additional support for customers that have Connect2Compete, Cox’s low-cost internet for families with schoolchildren who are enrolled in low-income assistance programs.

For a limited time, new Connect2Compete customers will receive free service for the first month.

Cox is not the only service provider to offer support to clients in Nevada. Earlier today, NV Energy and other utilities said it would temporarily suspend non-payment related disconnections for customers facing financial hardships from the coronavirus outbreak.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.