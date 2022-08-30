Cox launches pilot cell phone service in Las Vegas

Cox Communications announced on Monday the pilot launch of Cox Mobile, a cell phone service only available in three markets including Las Vegas.

A sign for Cox Communications located on North Rancho Drive in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The exterior of Cox Communications' office on North Rancho Drive in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Janet Uthman, market vice-president at Cox Communications, takes a selfie with retail employees at a Cox retail store in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (Cox Communications)

Las Vegans now have another option when it comes to picking a wireless carrier.

The service is available to current Cox home internet customers, and provides an option for customers to combine their phone, cable and internet bills.

While the service is only available in Las Vegas as well as Hampton Roads, Virginia, and Omaha, Nebraska, there are plans to expand into other markets “on a rolling basis throughout the rest of the year,” according to a company news release. The company serves 6.5 million customers across 18 states.

Cox said it considered several factors when deciding where to launch its cell phone service including “regional representation, sales team readiness and growth potential,” according to Susie Black-Manriquez, manager of communications for Cox.

“We’ve been closely monitoring the wireless industry and believe now is the time to enter based on customer demand,” Black-Manriquez said in an email.

Customers will be able to choose from two data plans — “Pay As You Gig” and “Gig Unlimited.”

Pay As You Gig allows customers to only pay for data they use, and it costs $15 per gigabyte, per month. Gig Unlimited is $45 per month and offers users unlimited data.

Both plans offer unlimited calling and text, 4G LTE and 5G coverage as well as access to Cox’s wifi hotspots, according to Cox.

Black-Manriquez said because customers are not enrolled in an annual contract they have the option to change their data plan “whenever they need.”

Cox isn’t the first cable and internet provider to launch a cell phone service. Dish Wireless rolled out its first 5G wireless network in the Las Vegas Valley earlier this year.

“We’ve done extensive research to understand what our customers want and expect from their mobile provider,” Cox Communications President Mark Greatrex said in a press release. “Cox Mobile gives our customers what they asked for — a simple, flexible and reliable mobile experience wherever they go.”

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.