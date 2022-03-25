69°F
Cox outage leaves thousands offline in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2022 - 9:13 am
 
Cox is reporting an outage in Las Vegas Friday morning. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
Cox is reporting an outage in Las Vegas Friday morning.

Online reports from residents showed widespread outages across the valley.

Officials from the company could not be reached for comment Friday morning and it remained unclear what caused the outages, how many customers were affected and when internet may return.

Cox customer support told Twitter users they were aware of an outage in Las Vegas but did not provide further information.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

