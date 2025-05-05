Craft store to close all Las Vegas-area locations in May

The store filed for bankruptcy over a year and has been closing stores in recent months.

A logo sign outside of a Joann retail store is seen in Arlington Heights, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

After filing for bankruptcy over a year ago, a national fabric and craft store will be closing its two Las Vegas-area locations this month.

Both Joann Fabric and Craft stores, at 651 Marks St. in Henderson and 2160 N. Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas will be closing by the end of May, or until supplies last, stated a spokesperson from the company. In-store sales have commenced, with furniture, fixtures and equipment being sold as part of the liquidation.

According to Joann’s website, current in-store sales range from 50 t0 70 percent off.

In March, the company announced they would be closing all 790 locations nationwide, with 255 closing during April.

Joann filed for bankruptcy initially in March 2024, claiming over $1 billion in total debt and subsequently taking the company private in April 2024. It then filed for bankruptcy twice in the same year, with its final filing in January 2025, which led to the closure of all storefronts after being unable to find a buyer for the company.

