Crate and Barrel to open first Nevada store on Thursday

Crate and Barrel opens its Summerlin store at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The furniture and housewares retailer has 20,000-square-feet of sales space and a seasonal staff of 60, which will drop to 40 once the holidays are over, company regional director Geri Given said.

This is the first store in Nevada for Crate and Barrel, based near Chicago. The company has flirted with a Southern Nevada store in the past, including a pop-up.

The store was announced last year, but Given said the company has heard requests for at least 10 years for a Las Vegas area store.

The residential population growth, the growth in how many locals order Crate and Barrel online and the aesthetics of Downtown Summerlin all helped to sell the company on the new location.

Similar factors brought the area its first Ikea a year ago. Furniture maker and retailer Bassett will open in Downtown Summerlin during the holiday season.

“This seemed like the right fit,” Given said. “This was the most natural spot for us to open.”

Crate and Barrel employees are also trained to help customers with home design questions. The company launched updated in-store design services in August 2016 with the end result of an in-store employee emailing customers about what products they discussed so that the customer can make the purchase from home.

