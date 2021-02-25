Credit card maker to move operations to new Las Vegas facility

Credit card manufacturer Arroweye said Tuesday it will consolidate its operations in Louisville, Kentucky and Henderson into a new, larger manufacturing facility near McCarran International Airport.

Credit card maker Arroweye Solutions plans to double down and expand its presence in Southern Nevada.

The manufacturer said Tuesday it will consolidate its operations in Louisville, Kentucky and Henderson into a new, larger manufacturing facility near McCarran International Airport.

“We contemplated both (states),” said president and chief executive Peter Krauss said Wednesday. “We love it here in Southern Nevada … so we made the decision to consolidate and expand here and double down, which is an appropriate Vegas term, on our operations here and grow it.”

Arroweye services some of the largest banks and financial service providers by manufacturing credit and debit cards as well as prepaid cards on demand. It also works with state employment agencies to manufacture claimant debit cards.

“When you call up your credit card company and say, ‘Hey, I lost my credit card,’ we’re one of those companies that remakes the card, attaches it to the letter and sends it off to you,” said Krauss.

Arroweye’s business hasn’t declined during the coronavirus pandemic, he said, adding that it’s actually experienced record growth for the past couple years.

Arroweye plans to move into its 76,000-square-foot facility in July.

Staff, along with equipment, at its Henderson office, located at 7485 Commercial Way, will begin moving out of the building by June, and the Louisville facility will phase down operations over the next 90 days, according to Krauss.

The new facility will allow the company to grow its workforce by more than 10 percent, boosting its staff to nearly 300. It will also double the company’s manufacturing capacity.

Krauss said the company plans to fill between 30 to 50 manufacturing positions in the coming months.

Perry Ursem, Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance’s vice president of business retention and expansion, said in a press release that the group is “thrilled” to see Arroweye’s growth by bringing “competitive-wage jobs to Clark County for years to come.”

