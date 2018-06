Based in Las Vegas, the bank services over 10 million card members nationwide.

In this Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, photo, Master Card and Visa logos on credit cards is shown in Zelienople, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit One Bank wants to fill about 100 positions.

Open positions include customer service representatives, risk analysts and ones related to business intelligence, according to the bank’s website.

Based in Las Vegas, the bank services over 10 million card members nationwide.

