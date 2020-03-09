Culinary Union says it is monitoring COVID-19, asks casino companies to meet

With two confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Culinary Union Local 226 said it monitoring the virus and is asking casinos to meet and discuss the effects of the outbreak.

The union declined to comment for this story and did not respond to other requests for comment related to the virus, but according to a union statement sent to members Saturday, the union is “working very hard” to monitor the effects of the outbreak on its members.

The union added that it is “sending requests to all of the casino companies to meet immediately and bargain on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.” Union spokeswoman Bethany Khan declined to provide additional comments for this story.

“It is our top priority and we will keep you updated,” the statement reads. “The coronavirus is here in Nevada and in the next few months, we will be tested on our resolve and unity. ”

The culinary union has more than 60,000 members, some of whom work in properties that are stepping up cleaning efforts amid the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the national hospitality workers’ union, UNITE HERE, is demanding national legislation for paid sick days.

According to UNITE HERE’s website, the union is formulating proposals for steps that can be taken if workers become sick or if their workplaces are closed temporarily.

“This is essential for the safety of both workers and the customers they serve,” according to a Thursday statement from UNITE HERE. “We strongly believe that whatever monies Congress allocates towards virus response must take into account workers’ time and include paid sick leave. Not everyone can afford to take time off when they’re sick.”

