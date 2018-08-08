Cybersecurity professionals flock to Las Vegas for Black Hat — VIDEO

Black Hat USA, the largest annual cybersecurity conference, is expecting a record 17,000 attendees during its six-day run at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center this week.

One thing all attendees interviewed had in mind was making sure they don’t get hacked while they’re there.

The show began Saturday and runs through Thursday. It features 300 exhibitors, 80 training sessions and 120 briefings. The show has nearly doubled in size since 2014.

