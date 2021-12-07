61°F
Daiso announces opening date for first Las Vegas store

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2021 - 2:20 pm
 
The location of a soon-to-open Daiso store in southwest Las Vegas, near the 215 Beltway and Rai ...
The location of a soon-to-open Daiso store in southwest Las Vegas, near the 215 Beltway and Rainbow Boulevard, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Popular Japanese discount store Daiso will host a Dec. 29 grand opening to celebrate the debut of its first Las Vegas store with some customers eligible for a goodie bag.

Festivities will start at 10 a.m. at the store, located at 7285 Arroyo Crossing Parkway. The first 100 customers who purchase a minimum of $30 will receive a goodie bag on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.

The 6,000-square-foot store will have items priced at $1.50, though some items may sell for more, according to the retailer. Products sold at the shop will include home goods, kitchenware, electronics, beauty supplies, stationary, gift items and party supplies as well as Asian snacks and holiday merchandise.

The opening brings Daiso’s U.S. store count up to 80 locations, but it plans to open two additional locations in Southern Nevada — one at Downtown Summerlin and another in Henderson.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

