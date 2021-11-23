66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Business

Daiso discount store to open in Summerlin, southwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2021 - 10:55 am
 
The location of a soon-to-open Daiso store in southwest Las Vegas, near I-215 and Rainbow Boule ...
The location of a soon-to-open Daiso store in southwest Las Vegas, near I-215 and Rainbow Boulevard, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The location of a soon-to-open Daiso store in southwest Las Vegas, near I-215 and Rainbow Boule ...
The location of a soon-to-open Daiso store in southwest Las Vegas, near I-215 and Rainbow Boulevard, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Popular Japanese discount store Daiso plans to open at least two locations in Las Vegas, making its debut in Nevada as part of a broader plan to expand its store count in the U.S.

The retail chain will open a store at Arroyo Market Square, near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway, and a second location at Downtown Summerlin, near Trader Joe’s, according to ROI Commercial Real Estate associate Jonathan Serrano.

Serrano said Daiso will occupy about 6,000 square feet at Arroyo Market Square and an estimated 5,000 square feet in Downtown Summerlin. He said both locations are expected to be open by late spring 2022.

Daiso, whose items are typically priced at $1.50, carries a wide range of items such as stationery, home decor, kitchen essentials and pet toys.

The company has 3,620 stores in Japan and more than 2,200 stores worldwide in 24 countries and regions as of February 2021, according to its website. Its first U.S. store opened in 2005, and it now has more than 77 locations in California, Washington,Texas, New York and New Jersey.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Eli Segall contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Firm offers free land if Oakland A’s relocate to Summerlin
Firm offers free land if Oakland A’s relocate to Summerlin
2
Kenny Lee, owner of Lee’s Discount Liquor, killed in crash
Kenny Lee, owner of Lee’s Discount Liquor, killed in crash
3
Ruggs ordered to wear ankle monitor that measures alcohol level 24/7
Ruggs ordered to wear ankle monitor that measures alcohol level 24/7
4
Bettor turns $50 into $1.1M on multisport parlay
Bettor turns $50 into $1.1M on multisport parlay
5
Man killed at swap meet identified as local
Man killed at swap meet identified as local
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robert Sachetti, 60, of Las Vegas, rolls out his purchases shortly after the 5 a.m. opening at ...
Las Vegas shoppers ready to hit stores on Black Friday
By / RJ

An estimated 1.6 million Nevadans are expected to hit the checkout line over the five-day Thanksgiving long weekend that includes Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, according to the Retail Association of Nevada.

 
California high-end stores hit by weekend robberies
By Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press

The weekend robberies started in San Francisco Friday around 8 p.m., when packs of people broke into stores including Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Bloomingdale’s in the downtown area and in Union Square.

A Target store is shown in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Target says having its sto ...
Target stores to remain closed on Thanksgiving
By Anne D’Innocenzio The Associated Press

Target will no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving Day, making permanent a shift to the unofficial start of the holiday season that was suspended during the pandemic.