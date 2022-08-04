90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Business

Daiso opening new Las Vegas store in Downtown Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2022 - 3:34 pm
 
Updated August 5, 2022 - 1:09 pm
Daiso Summerlin, a Japanese discount store which is set to hold a grand opening August 20 and 2 ...
Daiso Summerlin, a Japanese discount store which is set to hold a grand opening August 20 and 21, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Daiso Summerlin, a Japanese discount store which is set to hold a grand opening August 20 and 2 ...
Daiso Summerlin, a Japanese discount store which is set to hold a grand opening August 20 and 21, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Customers enter Daiso, a popular Japanese discount store, during the grand opening of its first ...
Customers enter Daiso, a popular Japanese discount store, during the grand opening of its first store, located at Arroyo Market Square in southwest Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A customer shops at Japanese discount store Daiso in Arroyo Market Square on Thursday, Aug. 4, ...
A customer shops at Japanese discount store Daiso in Arroyo Market Square on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. A new location will open later this month in Summerlin. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Daiso, a Japanese discount store in Arroyo Market Square is open for business on Thursday, Aug. ...
Daiso, a Japanese discount store in Arroyo Market Square is open for business on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. A new location will open later this month in Summerlin. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Customers enter Daiso, a Japanese discount store, in Arroyo Market Square on Thursday, Aug. 4, ...
Customers enter Daiso, a Japanese discount store, in Arroyo Market Square on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. A new location will open later this month in Summerlin. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Japanese discount store Daiso is gearing up for the opening of its second Las Vegas location.

The popular retail chain, known for selling items around $1.50, announced it will open its Downtown Summerlin store, next to Skechers, on Aug. 20.

The first 100 customers to attend the 10 a.m. grand opening on Aug. 20 and Aug. 21 will receive a goodie bag with a minimum $30 purchase or a plushie with a minimum $50 purchase.

Daiso’s entry into Nevada started in December last year when it opened its first store at Arroyo Market Square. The grand opening drew hundreds of shoppers, creating a line that wrapped around the store and onto the sidewalk on Badura Avenue, behind the plaza in the southwest valley.

The retailer sells a number of items such as home goods, kitchenware, electronics, beauty supplies, stationary, “kawaii” or cute gift items and party supplies as well as Asian snacks and holiday merchandise.

The company plans to open a third location in Henderson.

It operates nearly 6,000 stores in Japan and worldwide as of February 2021, according to the company’s website.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mirage killing involved fight among cousins, man with decadeslong violent history
Mirage killing involved fight among cousins, man with decadeslong violent history
2
Rain skirts valley; flood advisory runs through Friday
Rain skirts valley; flood advisory runs through Friday
3
$125K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
$125K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
4
FBI conducts raid at Nye sheriff’s office in alleged misconduct investigation
FBI conducts raid at Nye sheriff’s office in alleged misconduct investigation
5
Raiders get a win for McDaniels in his homecoming game
Raiders get a win for McDaniels in his homecoming game
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This Feb. 10, 2022, photo shows a gambler smoking while playing a slot machine at the Ocean Cas ...
Could outdoor gambling satisfy smokers and casino workers?
By Wayne Parry The Associated Press

Could outdoor gambling be at least a partial solution to an impasse between Atlantic City casino workers who want smoking banned indoors, and gambling executives who fear a smoking ban would hurt business and cost jobs?

(Courtesy)
The reality of debt for Americans in 2022
By Gabrielle Olya GoBankingRates.com

Take a deeper look into the statistics of debt for a majority of Americans in 2022.