Dallas-based company plans to bring more robots to Las Vegas

The technology company, with robots designed for cleaning, delivery, customer service, security and more, has opened a Las Vegas office.

Why restaurant prices are so high in Vegas — and how restaurants are coping

Dallas-based company RobotLAB aims to bring tech solutions to businesses of all sizes. The company is celebrating their grand opening on Wednesday, Nov. 13. (Courtesy RobotLAB)

Your next waiter might be a robot.

Robotics company RobotLAB is bringing its technology to Las Vegas with hopes to provide solutions to businesses, with robots designed for cleaning, delivery, customer service, security and more.

While the company arrived in Las Vegas in August, it is celebrating its grand opening on Wednesday at its new location at 6000 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 7C. The location features an office space, a warehouse to store inventory, a showroom for customers and repairs and service and maintenance for the robots.

“We don’t just show up and install a robot. We are here through every step from day one to day 500,” said Jacob Fisher, general manager and branch president of RobotLAB Las Vegas.

The company has integrated its food delivery robots at Kura Revolving Sushi Bar in Chinatown. Kura has been a “legacy” partnership with RobotLAB, with their food delivery robots at multiple of their 70 locations across the country.

No other partnerships have been announced, but RobotLAB has been meeting with other potential Las Vegas clients.

“Robotic solutions can automate things like food deliveries, cleaning, customer service, speak to customers in different languages,” said Ketan Vaidya, RobotLAB Las Vegas partner.

Founded in 2007, the Dallas-based company chose Las Vegas for a new office because with the global tourist population it “just made sense.” Additionally, they hope to solve what they think to be “two of the biggest challenges in the valley” labor shortages and “mundane” and “repetitious” jobs people don’t want to do anymore.

“I feel like there are, there are miles and miles of hotel and casinos and convention spaces that are back-breaking work to vacuum and to mop and to clean,” said Fisher.

The cleaning robots, among others, will help workers cut down on the mundane tasks and “spend more time in things that matter to them,” he said.

Alongside cleaning robots, RobotLAB has robots that can automate reception, by assisting in check-in and printing keys.

“Robots are not replacing people. We are helping business owners to automate tasks that people don’t want to do,” said Elad Inbar, founder and CEO of RobotLAB.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.