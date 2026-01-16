Data-center owner Switch buys 176 acres in North Las Vegas

The purchase raises the prospect of a new campus in Southern Nevada amid fierce demand for digital storage space.

Switch has purchased a big tract of land in North Las Vegas’ Apex Industrial Park, raising the prospect of a new data-center campus after it also borrowed mountains of money to help fuel its growth.

The Las Vegas-based company bought roughly 176 acres in the remote industrial park for $85.5 million, property records show. The sale closed last month.

This marks the second big land purchase in Apex by a data-center operator over the last several months, amid an all-but insatiable appetite for digital storage space.

Switch owns a cluster of data centers in the southwest Las Vegas Valley area and has been building so-called AI factories there, which are designed to power artificial-intelligence systems.

Its new land holdings northeast of Las Vegas are along U.S. Highway 93, about 5 miles from the interchange with Interstate 15.

The company said it did not have any additional information to share at this time.

Switch’s land purchase follows its announcement last fall that it raised nearly $659 million through a bond sale to fund its growth strategy, including ongoing development at its data-center sites locally and around the country.

It also unveiled last summer that it had borrowed $20 billion since the prior year to support the growth of its campuses, reduce its cost of capital, and fully retire the bank debt incurred in the buyout that took the company private in 2022.

Planning energy infrastructure

Apex spans 18,000 acres, with about 5,000 acres of developable land, according to the city of North Las Vegas.

Developers launched several warehouse projects there in recent years amid a then-roaring industrial real estate market in Southern Nevada. Apex also has solar-panel fields and other uses, but the desert industrial park remains largely empty.

North Las Vegas spokeswoman Liz Abebefe said the city has not received any plans or applications related to the Apex parcels recently acquired by Switch and Novva Data Centers.

Last August, Utah-based Novva acquired nearly 205 acres in Apex for almost $181 million, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Abebefe referred questions about power service in the area to NV Energy, the state’s primary electric utility.

NV Energy spokeswoman Meghin Delaney said its economic development and planning teams have been working with developers and customers in the Apex area for years “to plan for all the energy infrastructure needed to power their projects.”

She did not elaborate.

‘Water-free cooling systems’

Data centers are basically warehouses filled with computer servers and other gear needed to store clients’ data.

Such facilities typically rely on water to help cool the servers, an issue that has drawn increased attention as Southern Nevada grapples with a decades-long drought and a deeply shrunken Lake Mead, the reservoir that supplies about 90 percent of the Las Vegas-area’s water supply.

Since 2024, a ban on evaporative cooling systems was finalized in Southern Nevada, effectively eliminating the possibility of constructing data centers that are more water-intensive.

Novva says it uses “water-free cooling systems” that rely on ambient desert air to cool the interior, as well as refrigeration and a closed-loop chiller.

Switch says it identifies and leads water-improvement projects to allow the company to run its campuses on 100 percent recycled water.

Construction spreads

Data-center construction has been spreading fast in the U.S. amid the rapid development of — and heavy investments in — artificial intelligence.

Overall, the U.S. has more than 4,100 active data centers and nearly 2,800 others that are under construction or announced, according to a report last month from tech advocacy group the American Edge Project and the Technology Councils of North America.

But amid fears that employers will shed waves of white-collar workers and replace them with AI — and concerns by environmental groups and others over the effects of data-center construction on surrounding communities — there has been pushback around the U.S. to the rapidly expanding industry.

Data Center Watch, a group that tracks opposition to data-center development, reported that 20 such projects were blocked or delayed during the second quarter of 2025 amid local opposition.

It also said that community opposition “continues to grow,” with a total of 188 groups nationwide.

Its map of data-center opposition does not show any petition signatures or activist groups in Nevada.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.