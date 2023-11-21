62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Dave & Buster’s to open new valley location

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2023 - 3:58 pm
 
Updated November 21, 2023 - 4:00 pm
Dave & Busters is opening a new location in Henderson. (Courtesy)
Dave & Busters is opening a new location in Henderson. (Courtesy)

Dave & Buster’s first location in Henderson is scheduled to open Dec. 18.

The Dallas area-based arcade and tavern chain said its seeking to hire 160 to work at its new 30,000 square-foot location opening in Henderson.

“We are thrilled to open the first Dave & Buster’s location in Henderson,” said Tory Clinton, a general manager for Dave & Buster’s, in a statement. “As Henderson’s newest entertainment attraction, Dave & Buster’s provides its employees a unique, fun-filled work environment, working alongside passionate teammates that are dedicated to providing a top-tier experience where guests eat, drink, play, and watch – all under one roof.”

The new location will near the intersection of Galleria Drive and David Baker Way and have the typical features of Dave & Buster’s, including a sports bar as well as an area for dining and arcade games.

The company is looking to hire servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks and game technicians.

The initial plans for Dave & Buster’s Henderson location were first reported in January 2022.

Dave and Buster’s already has one location in Southern Nevada in Downtown Summerlin. A spokesperson for the company said besides opening a new location in Henderson there aren’t any current plans to add more Dave & Buster’s in the valley.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

MOST READ
1
Fungus ‘superbug’ cases rise to highest levels in Nevada
Fungus ‘superbug’ cases rise to highest levels in Nevada
2
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
3
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
4
Teen suspects in group beating of 17-year-old charged with second-degree murder
Teen suspects in group beating of 17-year-old charged with second-degree murder
5
CARTOONS: What the new House Speaker does to keep busy
CARTOONS: What the new House Speaker does to keep busy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Crews remove barriers from the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix race course on Sands Avenue in ...
Las Vegas Grand Prix windfall? Not for these small businesses
By McKenna Ross / RJ and Sean Hemmersmeier / RJ

The Formula One race was expected to generate $1.2 billion in economic impact. But some small businesses near the Strip say they didn’t see much of a benefit.

More stories
2 Henderson Water Street District casinos sold to LV company
2 Henderson Water Street District casinos sold to LV company
First look: Renderings unveiled for new Station casino-resort in Henderson
First look: Renderings unveiled for new Station casino-resort in Henderson
New Sprouts in Henderson sets opening date
New Sprouts in Henderson sets opening date
Santa Fe Station renovates poker, high-limit slot rooms — PHOTOS
Santa Fe Station renovates poker, high-limit slot rooms — PHOTOS
Las Vegas car wash chain plans to more than double its valley locations
Las Vegas car wash chain plans to more than double its valley locations
Mexican restaurant chain’s biggest location launches on the Strip
Mexican restaurant chain’s biggest location launches on the Strip