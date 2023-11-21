Dave & Buster’s to open new valley location

The tavern and arcade chain announced its hiring plans and opening date.

Dave & Busters is opening a new location in Henderson. (Courtesy)

Dave & Buster’s first location in Henderson is scheduled to open Dec. 18.

The Dallas area-based arcade and tavern chain said its seeking to hire 160 to work at its new 30,000 square-foot location opening in Henderson.

“We are thrilled to open the first Dave & Buster’s location in Henderson,” said Tory Clinton, a general manager for Dave & Buster’s, in a statement. “As Henderson’s newest entertainment attraction, Dave & Buster’s provides its employees a unique, fun-filled work environment, working alongside passionate teammates that are dedicated to providing a top-tier experience where guests eat, drink, play, and watch – all under one roof.”

The new location will near the intersection of Galleria Drive and David Baker Way and have the typical features of Dave & Buster’s, including a sports bar as well as an area for dining and arcade games.

The company is looking to hire servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks and game technicians.

The initial plans for Dave & Buster’s Henderson location were first reported in January 2022.

Dave and Buster’s already has one location in Southern Nevada in Downtown Summerlin. A spokesperson for the company said besides opening a new location in Henderson there aren’t any current plans to add more Dave & Buster’s in the valley.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.