Del Webb to launch new development at Lake Las Vegas next week

Del Webb, developer of 55-and-over communities, is breaking ground next week on its first project in Southern Nevada in more than 10 years.

The Lake Las Vegas community in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Del Webb, developer of 55-and-over communities, is breaking ground next week on its first project in Southern Nevada in more than 10 years.

The builder is scheduled to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking for a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse at Del Webb Lake Las Vegas, in Henderson. This signals the start of overall development of the 125-acre community, Del Webb said Thursday.

It will feature 460 homes that range from around 1,500 to 2,800 square feet and are priced from the low-$400,000-range, the builder said.

Del Webb, owned by Atlanta-based PulteGroup, announced project plans in July.

Spanning 3,600 acres, the faux-Mediterranean community of Lake Las Vegas boasts mansions, luxury hotels, golfing, retail and a 320-acre man-made lake.

After the mid-2000s bubble burst, it was one of the hardest-hit projects in one of the hardest-hit regions of the country. Tourism dried up, golf courses closed and turned brown, and even a man-made waterfall was turned off.

Lake Las Vegas has made headway under New York hedge-fund billionaire John Paulson, who acquired about 1,000 acres there after the market crashed.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.