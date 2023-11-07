63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

Delaware company buys industrial project in North Las Vegas for $115M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
A Delaware company has bought a massive industrial project in North Las Vegas for $115 million. ...
A Delaware company has bought a massive industrial project in North Las Vegas for $115 million. (Photo: Mosaic Development)

A Delaware company has bought a large nine building industrial project in North Las Vegas for $115 million.

The Mosaic Companies — a Las Vegas-based real commercial real estate firm — sold the Mosaic Commerce Center to KW FUND VII- NORTH BELT ROAD, LP. A representative for Mosaic said the buyer is a subsidiary of Kennedy Wilson, a real estate investment company based out of Beverly Hills.

The complex — which totals 582,510 square feet across 34 acres — is located about six miles south of Apex Industrial Park in North Las Vegas and is currently fully leased by 21 companies. Construction on the project was completed in July and most of the tenants moved in July and August.

The Mosaic Companies also said they still own four acres at the Mosaic Commerce Center and are planning on breaking ground on the first of two service hotels and retail by December of next year.

North Las Vegas has seen an explosion of industrial development over the past few years, led largely by the emergence of the longstanding Apex Industrial Park project.

After decades of delays and false starts, Apex is booming with development. Smith’s Food & Drug recently had a hiring fair to fill 200 positions at its 850,000-square-foot distribution center, which is nearing completion. Several companies are expected to open distribution facilities next year at Apex, including HeyDude, Dermody, Hopewell and CarMax. Prologis also recently bought 879 additional acres to expand its operations, as well as California-based CapRock buying 85 acres for $24.1 million for a planned two-warehouse complex.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
2
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
3
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
4
Las Vegas Formula One race is a love-hate relationship for locals
Las Vegas Formula One race is a love-hate relationship for locals
5
Here are the big issues that could lead to a Strip casino strike
Here are the big issues that could lead to a Strip casino strike
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
California developer buys land to build large North Las Vegas industrial project
California developer buys land to build large North Las Vegas industrial project
New Summerlin neighborhood planned by Arizona homebuilder
New Summerlin neighborhood planned by Arizona homebuilder
Tony Hsieh’s estate sells key Fremont East property
Tony Hsieh’s estate sells key Fremont East property
Billionaire seeks permits to begin work on Strip resort site
Billionaire seeks permits to begin work on Strip resort site
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
Strip complex replacing Hawaiian Marketplace taking shape
Strip complex replacing Hawaiian Marketplace taking shape