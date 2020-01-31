Denver firm buys warehouse near Las Vegas Motor Speedway for $62M

Black Creek Group purchased Raceway Industrial Park for $62.4 million from Houston real estate giant Hines, listing brokerage Colliers International announced Friday.

Black Creek Group purchased Raceway Industrial Park, a warehouse in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, seen here, for $62.4 million from Houston real estate giant Hines. (Courtesy MassMedia)

Black Creek Group purchased Raceway Industrial Park, a warehouse in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, seen here, for $62.4 million from Houston real estate giant Hines. (Courtesy MassMedia)

A Denver real estate firm has acquired a newly built warehouse near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for more than $60 million.

Black Creek Group purchased Raceway Industrial Park for $62.4 million from Houston real estate giant Hines, listing brokerage Colliers International announced Friday.

The northeast valley facility, 5605 N. Hollywood Blvd., spans about 670,800 square feet and was completed in the fourth quarter last year, Colliers said.

A Black Creek representative did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Raceway Industrial Park was the first industrial project that Hines had developed in the Las Vegas area, Colliers said.

Black Creek boasts more than $19.5 billion of real estate deals since the early 1990s. Hines, founded in 1957, manages more than $124 billion in assets.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.