Despite claims, coronavirus not hurting Corona beer sales

Bartender Adam Karli pours a beer at Social Hour Beer and Wine Bar on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Smith's Marketplace, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In the spring of 2009, the U.S. pork industry was near “the brink of financial disaster” amid the crashing economy and fear of the so-called swine flu, a lobbying group warned.

Today, a spreading novel coronavirus boasts a similar name — and no other connection — to the popular Corona beer. But there’s no indication that sales are tumbling.

Corona’s producer said sales climbed lately, and several Las Vegas booze slingers report no noticeable changes in sales volume due to the virus.

“We’re all good,” said Denny James, marketing director of Señor Frog’s at Treasure Island, adding the party spot has seen “no fluctuation whatsoever” in sales of Corona.

Scott Hanning, head beer buyer for Lee’s Discount Liquor, said the liquor-store chain has “not yet seen any adverse effect on the sales of Corona.”

“It’s doing well,” he said.

Representatives of casino giant MGM Resorts International, nightclub operator Hakkasan Group and Cabo Wabo Cantina, in Miracle Mile Shops, said they had seen no effects either.

Other companies with bar operations declined to say whether Corona sales have changed lately.

‘Address unfounded concerns’

Nationally, Corona Extra is the best-selling imported beer and sixth-best-selling beer overall, parent company Constellation Brands has reported.

With the deadly new coronavirus spreading around the globe from China, interest in the search term “corona beer” jumped past typical levels lately, according to Google. 5W Public Relations, a New York PR agency, also claimed in a Feb. 27 news release that results of a recent phone survey showed there is “no question that Corona beer is suffering because of the coronavirus.”

The firm said its survey of 737 American beer drinkers found 38 percent “would not buy Corona under any circumstances now.”

It did not return a call from the Review-Journal seeking more information on the poll.

The day after 5W issued its press release, Constellation Brands released a statement “to address unfounded concerns” about the virus’ impact on its business.

It said sales of Corona Extra “remain strong” and were up 5 percent in the U.S. during a recent four-week stretch.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by this terrible virus and we hope efforts to more fully contain it gain traction soon,” Constellation President and CEO Bill Newlands said in the release. “It’s extremely unfortunate that recent misinformation about the impact of this virus on our business has been circulating in traditional and social media without further investigation or validation.”

As of Tuesday night, according to Johns Hopkins University, there were more than 93,000 confirmed cases globally of the new coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease known as “coronavirus disease 2019,” or COVID-19. There are no confirmed cases in Nevada.

Johns Hopkins reported 50,675 recoveries globally and nearly 3,200 deaths.

‘Swine’ flu

Corona beer isn’t the first consumer product to feel the spillover effects of an unrelated public health crisis.

In May 2009, the National Pork Producers Council said the industry was “nearing the brink of financial disaster.” Hog prices had tumbled as the recession ruined the economy, and fell further after the “swine” flu outbreak became a major news story, the group said.

Nearly 12,500 people died in the U.S. from April 2009 to April 2010 due to that virus, formally known as H1N1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It also was “not of pig origin” and “never has been found in pigs anywhere in the world,” the pork lobby said.

Bart Watson, chief economist of the Brewers Association, tweeted last week that when his dad texted him about whether the coronavirus was “pulling down Corona beer, I knew it was finally time to look at the data.”

Corona sales over the past four weeks were up 3.1 percent by volume versus a year earlier, he wrote.

“So no effect. Carry on,” he added.

Watson, who posted the comments the day after 5W issued its news release, told the Review-Journal that there had been “a lot of chatter” about the virus’ supposed impact on Corona sales but no “hard analysis.”

“People want to see real data and understand the real story,” he said.

"People want to see real data and understand the real story," he said.