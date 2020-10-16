Despite limping economy, some businesses still hiring

While certain sectors such as hospitality have been slammed, others are doing relatively well such as medical and retail industries.

Businesses are hiring and hiring now (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An advertisement for hiring is seen in a Domino's window located off of East Windmill Lane, in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

A now hiring sign is seen at the entrance of Star Nursery on W Tropicana Ave.,Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

General manager Marco Marrocco organizes plants at Star Nursery off of W Tropicana Ave.,Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assistant general manager Charlene Nakabayashi is seen at Star Nursery off of W Tropicana Ave.,Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

General manager Marco Marrocco unwraps firewood at Star Nursery on W Tropicana Ave.,Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Recently hired Star Nursery employee Jason Joyce disinfects carts at the Star Nursery on W Tropicana Ave.,Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rona Hernandez, an ultrasound technician at Desert Radiology, left, works with student Cara Jamison at the DR location at 6675 S. Cimarron Road in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Johnathan Persinger, an X-ray technologist at Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging trains medical student Ashley McGuire at the SDMI location at 1650 W. Craig Road in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Scott Windsor, a CT technologist at the Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging at 1650 W. Craig Road in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Windsor started with SDMI in 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Chezarey Ogata, an MRI technologist at Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging at 1650 W. Craig Road in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Queenie Lai, a mammography technologist at Desert Radiology, prepares for a patient at the DR location at 6675 S. Cimarron Road in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Gladys Valadez, a physician relations representative at Desert Radiology, works at the DR location at 6675 S. Cimarron Road in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Alyssa Eiring, a medical receptionist at Desert Radiology at 6675 S. Cimarron Road in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Screener Phalyn King at Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging at 1650 W. Craig Road in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. King, who started at SDMI on August 30, hopes to move up within the company. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Domino's assistant manager Mayra Hernandez places dough in a pan at the Domino's located off of East Windmill Lane, in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Domino's general manager Jessy Cortez sanitizes surfaces at the Domino's located off of East Windmill Lane, in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Domino's general manager Jessy Cortez boxes a pizza to be delivered at the Domino's located off of East Windmill Lane, in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the valley’s casino-heavy economy, but there are still “help wanted” signs to be found.

While certain sectors such as hospitality have been slammed, others are doing relatively well such as the medical and retail industries.

Desert Radiology and Domino’s are just two of at least 30 companies confirmed by the Review-Journal to be hiring locally.For a full list, visit reviewjournal.com.

Still, the local, and national, economy have a long path to recovery.

The Las Vegas area has shed 111,800 jobs since March, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

And the national economy is still roughly 10.7 million jobs short of recovering the 22 million jobs lost since early spring.

“Typically, when you go into recession, it’s like going down over those ski jumps over in Norway,” said Stephen Miller, director of the UNLV Center for Business and Economic Research. “But the COVID recession is like falling off the Empire State Building — bam.”

