Despite limping economy, some still hiring

Businesses are Hiring, and Hiring Now
Medical imaging hiring push because of COVID-19 (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2020 - 5:57 am
 
Updated October 16, 2020 - 6:02 am

The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the valley’s casino-heavy economy, but there are still “help wanted” signs to be found.

While certain sectors like hospitality have been slammed, others are doing relatively well such as the medical and retail industries.

Desert Radiology and Domino’s are just two of at least 30 companies confirmed by the Review-Journal to be hiring locally. For a full list, see our updating list of job postings here.

Still, it’s going to be a long path to recovery.

The Las Vegas Area has shed 111,800 jobs since March, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

And the national economy is still roughly 10.7 million jobs short of recovering the 22 million jobs that were lost since early spring.

“Typically, when you go into recession it’s like going down over those ski jumps over in Norway,” said Stephen Miller, director of the UNLV Center for Business and Economic Research. “But, the COVID recession is like falling off the Empire State Building — bam.”

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow@Nicole0Raz on Twitter.

