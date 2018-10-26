Business

Despite solid US economy, profits seem dim ahead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2018 - 1:43 pm
 

WASHINGTON — The nerve-wracking anxiety that’s gripped the U.S. stock market might seem oddly unmoored from economic reality: Economic growth is strong, unemployment ultra-low and consumers exceptionally confident.

Indeed, on Friday, the government reported that the U.S. economy grew at a healthy 3.5 percent annual pace from July through September. In the previous quarter, annual growth was an even stronger 4.2 percent. The two periods marked the strongest consecutive quarters of growth in four years.

Unemployment, at 3.7 percent, has reached its lowest point since 1969. And Americans’ optimism over the economy, as measured by the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index, is running at an 18-year high.

Yet many investors are increasingly seized by fear, and their primary worry is the corporate profits — which drive stock market gains — are poised to weaken. An array of threats to company earnings have emerged in recent months: Interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. A Trump administration-led trade war. An economic slowdown in China, which could depress global growth.

Caterpillar, Ford and other U.S. corporate giants have been warning investors that the higher Trump tariffs will mean higher costs and lower profits.

Including Friday morning’s renewed sell-off on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average has shed more than 2,240 points — or more than 8 percent — since Oct. 3.

The Fed has raised its key short-term rate — a benchmark for loans throughout the economy — three times this year. And it’s expected to do so again in December and at least twice in 2019. Rising rates make borrowing costlier for consumers and companies. And they tend to hurt stocks by leading many investors to shift money out of stocks and into bonds to capture rising yields.

Higher U.S. rates also draw foreign money to the United States, thereby strengthening the value of the dollar. Indeed, the U.S. dollar has risen more than 6 percent since mid-April against a basket of other major currencies. A stronger dollar makes American exports costlier overseas. It also makes it harder for foreign companies that have borrowed in U.S. dollars to repay their debts.

On top of all that, President Donald Trump has started a high-risk trade war by imposing tariffs on imported steel and aluminum and on about $250 billion in Chinese products. Trump has invoked national security in justifying his attacks on what he calls other nations’ unfair trading practices. Trump’s import taxes have triggered retaliatory tariffs from China, the European Union, Canada, Mexico and other U.S. trading partners. A result is that trade hostilities have escalated to levels not seen since the 1930s.

The president has threatened to go further and tax an additional $267 billion in Chinese goods. If he does impose those further tariffs, it would mean his administration had imposed import taxes on just about everything China ships to the United States.

All of that has contributed to growing fear that the U.S. economy, as sturdy as it may appear now, could weaken in the months ahead.

“The trade war could go off the rails,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

This month, the International Monetary Fund downgraded its outlook for the global economy and for emerging-market countries in particular. In doing so, the IMF pointed to rising rates and global trade frictions. Last week, China, the world’s second-biggest economy, reported that economic growth in the July to September period decelerated to its slowest pace since early 2009.

For stock investors, “some of the pessimism is anchored in dimming growth forecasts and rising interest rates,” said Eric Lascelles, chief economist at RBC Global Asset Management. Traditionally, “those have not been friendly to stocks.”

Tumbling stocks often signal a recession warning, the concern that growth will not only slow but stall.

Not so this time. Most economists sound confident that there’s life yet in the U.S. economic expansion that began in 2009.

“We’d guess this cycle can last at least a little bit longer,” said Lascelles, who foresees the U.S. economy growing 3 percent for 2018 and a still-decent 2.5 percent in 2019.

Likewise, Zandi at Moody’s Analytics downplays Wall Street’s October sell-off as “a garden-variety correction.”

The Dow, up a sharp 11 percent from late June to early October, might have been due for a pullback.

“It’s not signaling a recession dead-ahead,” Zandi said.

The economy is drawing fuel from $1.5 trillion worth of tax cuts Trump signed into law late last year. Still, the deficit-financed jolt won’t last forever. Zandi reckons that “it starts running out this time next year, and it’s gone by early 2020.”

By then, the loss of government stimulus, combined with higher borrowing rates and a slowdown in household and corporate spending, would raise the risk of a recession.

Mindful of the threat posed by higher rates, Trump has repeatedly criticized the stewardship of his hand-picked Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, calling the central bank’s rate hikes “my biggest threat.”

But Zandi, echoing other economists, said the Fed’s gradual rate increases are a “textbook” response to a strong economy, which over time can raise inflation to dangerous levels.

“They’re doing exactly what they need to do,” Zandi said of the central bank. “The president is just looking for a scapegoat, setting the Fed up to be the fall guy when the economy does start to struggle.”

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Facial recognition software at G2E – Todd Prince
Shing Tao, CEO of Las Vegas-based Remark Holdings, talks about his facial recognition product. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former NBA player, Shaquille O'Neal, speaks about his new Las Vegas chicken restaurant
Former NBA player, Shaquille O'Neal, speaks about his new Las Vegas chicken restaurant. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Bobby Baldwin to leave MGM
MGM Resorts International executive and professional poker player Bobby Baldwin is set to leave MGM.
Caesars has new armed emergency response teams
Caesars Entertainment Corp. has created armed emergency response teams. They are composed of former military and law enforcement officials. "These teams provide valuable additional security capabilities,” Caesars spokeswoman Jennifer Forkish said. Caesars is hiring Security Saturation Team supervisors, managers and officers, according to LinkedIn. The company did not say how many people it plans to hire for the units. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas, airlines prepare for CES
CES in January is expected to attract more than 180,000 attendees. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
AGS partners with Vegas Golden Knights
AGS is the nation’s second-largest manufacturer of Class II slot machines used primarily in tribal jurisdictions. It announced a marketing partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lehman Brothers bet big on Las Vegas
Lehman Brothers collapsed 10 years ago, helping send the country into the Great Recession.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Ross & Snow launches in Las Vegas
Luxury shoe brand Ross & Snow has opened in Las Vegas, featuring "functional luxury" with premium shearling footwear. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Remote Identification and Drones
DJI vice president of policy and public affairs discusses using remote identification on drones. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drones and public safety in Nevada
Two representatives in the drone industry discuss UAV's impact on public safety. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Frontier Airlines to launch flights from Las Vegas to Mexico
Frontier, a Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier, will become the first airline in more than a decade to offer international service to Canada and Mexico from Las Vegas when flights to Cancun and Los Cabos begin Dec. 15. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren addresses Oct. 1 lawsuits
MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren addresses criticism his company has received for filing a lawsuit against the survivors of the Oct. 1 shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International opens the doors on MGM Springfield
Massachusetts’ first hotel-casino opens in downtown Springfield. The $960 million MGM Springfield has 252 rooms and 125,000-square-feet of casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International prepares to open MGM Springfield
Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International gave news media and invited guests a preview of the $960 million MGM Springfield casino in Massachusetts. The commonwealth's first resort casino will open Friday, Aug. 24. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Walk Through Circus Circus
It only takes a short walk through Circus Circus to realize it attracts a demographic like no other casino on the Strip: families with young children. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morphy Auctions, a vintage slot machines seller, wants gaming license
Vice president Don Grimmer talks about Morphy Auctions at the company's warehouse located at 4520 Arville Street in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's venture capital money doesn't stay in state
Zach Miles, associate vice president for economic development for UNLV, said there’s venture money in Southern Nevada, “but trying to find the right groups to tap into for that money is different.” According to a 2017 report from the Kauffman Foundation, Las Vegas ranked number 34 out of 40 metropolitan areas for growth entrepreneurship, a metric of how much startups grow. With a lack of growing startups in Las Vegas, investment money is being sent outside of state borders. The southwest region of the U.S. received $386 million in funding in the second quarter, with about $25.2 million in Nevada. The San Francisco area alone received about $5.6 billion. (source: CB Insights)
Neon wraps can light up the night for advertising
Vinyl wrap company 5150 Wraps talks about neon wraps, a new technology that the company believes can boost advertising at night. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nevada on the forefront of drone safety
Dr. Chris Walach, senior director of Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems, talks to a reporter at NIAS's new Nevada Drone Center for Excellence of Public Safety, located inside the Switch Innevation Center in Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
More in Business
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Business Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like