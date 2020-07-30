Despite Tuesday’s court-ordered deadline, PUA payments still delayed

A Nevada judge scheduled a hearing Thursday to determine whether the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is following his orders.

Gig workers gather with signs and wave to passing motorists to protest the Nevada unemployment office in front of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building, June 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It may take until Monday, at the earliest, for some independent contractors and self-employed workers with frozen benefits to again receive unemployment insurance payments, according to Nevada’s employment agency.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation indicated in a Thursday court hearing it is working to pay those workers under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, but the process to do so takes time.

A Nevada judge ordered the department last week to begin payments on Tuesday to all workers, with some exceptions for eligibility and fraud, who previously received PUA benefits but then had them frozen. State attorney Greg Ott said more than 30,600 people claims fall into this category, but only 3,000 are definitely not fraudulent and could resume receiving benefits next week.

“The earliest possible date, I believe, would be Monday,” Employment Security Division Administrator Kimberly Gaa told the Second Judicial District Court.

Judge Barry Breslow scheduled Thursday’s hearing to to determine whether DETR is complying with his order and getting money into the hands of those who are eligible.

The hearing was part of a lawsuit filed in May on behalf of gig workers seeking immediate payment of pending PUA claims.

Though DETR did not make Breslow’s Tuesday payment deadline, he said he was “pleased” with the department’s efforts to address a backlog of pending claims.

Still, the judge expressed concern claims were taking too long to process. He ordered a special hearing master, attorney Jason Guinasso, to work with DETR and the plaintiffs to identify just how much progress DETR is making.

Guinasso, of Hutchison & Steffen attorneys, is set to produce a report in about two weeks on his findings. Guinasso previously produced a 310-page report during the proceedings detailing “bottlenecks” in processing claims.

The judge set another hearing for Aug. 20 at 9:30 a.m. to follow up on DETR’s efforts and determine whether he should issue another order, in the form of a writ of mandamus.

