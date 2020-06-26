DETR gives weekly update on jobless benefits

Nevada’s employment bureau updated the public on the state’s unemployment benefits situation in a Friday morning news conference.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s chief economist and an administrator were scheduled to host the conference at 10 a.m. It was DETR’s first news conference since former director Heather Korbulic resigned from the post the evening of June 19.

The department reported it paid out 89 percent of traditional unemployment benefits weekly benefits claims for the week ending June 13. More than 51,000 claims weren’t paid because they weren’t filed for the week, according to DETR data. An additional 24,970 traditional claims have pending issues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

