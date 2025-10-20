Developer celebrates opening of new Las Vegas hotel

The property is positioned to land guests who visit Las Vegas for conventions, concerts and the like, especially in the surrounding downtown area.

The dual-branded AC Hotel by Marriott and Element by Westin is shown at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The developer of Symphony Park’s new hotel held a grand opening celebration for the project.

Dallas real estate firm Jackson-Shaw, which opened its dual-branded hotel in the sprawling mixed-use Las Vegas spread this summer, threw a flashy party Thursday to give people an inside look at the AC Hotel and Element property.

The five-story, 441-room hotel boasts 18,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 10,000-square-foot ballroom, as well as a restaurant and a piano lounge.

Both hotel brands are under one roof, with AC catering to business travelers and other guests while the Element is designed for extended-stay visitors.

All told, the hotel is positioned to land guests who visit Las Vegas for conventions, concerts and the like, especially in the surrounding downtown area.

Symphony Park, a 61-acre former rail yard along Grand Central Parkway at Bonneville Avenue, is home to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, Discovery Children’s Museum and the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

It’s also across the street from World Market Center, Las Vegas’ massive furniture-showroom complex.

Developers also built two upscale apartment complexes in Symphony Park in recent years, and more projects have been in the works, including residential buildings, an art museum, and a medical office building.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.