Developer looks to break ground in 2023 on industrial complex south of Las Vegas

Tolles Development Co. is looking to start the first phase of a warehouse and distribution complex off Interstate 15 in Jean in the second quarter of 2023.

The shuttered Terrible's hotel-casino on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The shuttered Terrible's hotel-casino shown on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Jean. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A Reno developer aims to start construction on a sprawling industrial park outside Las Vegas next year — a project that would topple a shuttered hotel-casino.

Tolles Development Co. is looking to break ground on the first phase of a warehouse and distribution complex off Interstate 15 in Jean — a remote outpost some 25 miles south of the Strip — in the second quarter of 2023, partner Cory Hunt told the Review-Journal.

The first building would span more than 455,000 square feet, and the firm hopes to complete it in early 2024, Hunt said.

Tolles is also pushing ahead with permits and designs for the industrial park’s second building, which would span just over 1 million square feet, he said.

Hunt pointed to the project site’s proximity to Southern California and distance from the Las Vegas Valley’s traffic congestion. As he described it, truckers leaving the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach can drop off products in Jean and get back in a one-day round trip, without having to stay overnight in compliance with federal work-hours guidelines for truck drivers.

Overall, the project would comprise another big industrial real estate development in Southern Nevada, which has seen explosive growth in the sector in recent years.

It would also bring more commerce and activity to a desert outpost that boasts a 96-pump gas station, a truck stop and a cluster of government facilities, including a women’s prison that houses Jean’s only residents.

Tolles purchased roughly 142 acres off I-5 in Jean for $44.7 million from the Herbst family, operators of the Terrible Herbst gas station chain. The sale closed Feb. 24, about a week after the Clark County commission approved Tolles’ plans for a 1.9 million-square-foot industrial park.

The shuttered Terrible’s hotel-casino occupies a portion of the land Tolles purchased and would be demolished to clear space for the industrial park.

Hunt said the park is now expected to span around 3 million square feet, as the firm is buying an additional 60 acres in Jean.

