Developer plans warehouse project near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Indiana developer Becknell Industrial plans to build a nearly 300,000-square-foot warehouse project, a rendering of which is seen here, near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Courtesy of Colliers International)

An Indiana developer plans to build a nearly 300,000-square-foot warehouse project near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Becknell Industrial acquired 20.6 acres at the southeast corner of Howdy Wells Avenue and Beesley Drive for $5.2 million and will “shortly begin construction” on a two-building industrial project spanning 297,243 square feet, brokerage firm Colliers International announced this week.

Colliers said it represented the Carmel, Indiana-based developer in the land purchase and will be the project’s leasing broker as well.

Becknell spokeswoman Shona Bedwell said Friday that the company expects to break ground around July 1 and that both buildings will be ready for occupancy near the end of the first quarter next year.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.