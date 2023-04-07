DHL Express moves into new warehouse in southwest valley

The shipping and logistics company said its new facility is 27 percent larger than its previous location and will accommodate growing demand for its services.

Shipping logistics firm DHL Expresss says it has moved into a larger facility on West Badura Avenue in Las Vegas. (DHL Express)

Shipping and logistics firm DHL Express relocated its Las Vegas operations into a larger warehouse in the southwest valley, saying the $11.1 million investment will help it meet the area’s demand for international shipping.

DHL said Tuesday that its new warehouse, at 5280 W. Badura Ave., is 27 percent larger than its previous location off West Sunset Road, about two miles east of its new home.

The 47,000-square-foot warehouse has new sorting equipment and office space. The additional room allows it to increase capacity and improve first-stop delivery times for international services by at least 30 minutes.

Aaron Jones, vice president and general manager of the mountain and southwest area for DHL Express U.S., said in a news release that the growth is in line with the market.

“Las Vegas has been an extremely active market for DHL, and our investment in this new larger, strategically located and advanced facility will allow us to handle the increased volume with ease,” Jones said.

The facility employs 50 people and serves Las Vegas and parts of Utah and Arizona. It can process up to 3,000 pieces an hour and handles domestic and international shipments to and from 220 countries and territories served by DHL, according to the release. There are also 65 spots for vehicles to load and unload shipments.

The new property includes a dropoff and pickup spot for local customers.

DHL also said the facility is equipped with electric vehicle charging stations as part of the company’s goal to operate locally with 100 percent EVs within the next year. The move is part of a sustainability plan by its Germany-based parent Deutsche Post DHL Group to have 60 percent of its global delivery fleet electric-powered by 2030.

The shipping firm has been in the Las Vegas Valley “for decades” and started operating in the U.S. in 1969, a representative said.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.