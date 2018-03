Software company Adobe hosts its annual digital marketing conference in Las Vegas this week.

Leigh Grammons of London celebrates making a basket at the Adobe Summit trade show during the March Madness #HackTheBracket application at the Sands Convention Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 27, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Adobe Summit trade show attendees, from left, Scott Lowry, Nate Wilcox, Chris Zheng and Geoff Thorne compete during the March Madness #HackTheBracket application at the Sands Convention Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 27, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Russell Bennett of London shoots a basket at the Adobe Summit trade show during the March Madness #HackTheBracket application at the Sands Convention Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 27, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Adobe Summit trade show attendees, from left, Duran Seymour, Nathan Seymour, Dennis Hall and Tom Steel compete during the March Madness #HackTheBracket application at the Sands Convention Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 27, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Russell Bennett of London shoots a basket at the Adobe Summit trade show during the March Madness #HackTheBracket application at the Sands Convention Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 27, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Software company Adobe hosts its annual digital marketing conference in Las Vegas this week.

The conference, which goes until Thursday, features training on Adobe products, customer experience strategies and how to interpret analytics.

The Adobe Summit is held at The Venetian and Palazzo. More than 13,000 people are expected to attend.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.