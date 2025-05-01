Discount grocery opens doors to 3rd Las Vegas Valley store — PHOTOS
The Las Vegas Valley’s third Grocery Outlet opened to long lines on Thursday.
The Las Vegas Valley’s third Grocery Outlet opened to long lines on Thursday.
Located at 9320 S. Eastern Ave., the discount grocery opened at 8 a.m. and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.
Grocery Outlet has plans to open two more stores across the valley in May, the chain said. Those locations haven’t been disclosed yet.
From Thursday to May 30 at the new Grocery Outlet locations, customers can enter to win $1,o00 in free groceries.
Grocery Outlet opened its second store Jan. 30 in Henderson.
Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.