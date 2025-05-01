79°F
Business

Discount grocery opens doors to 3rd Las Vegas Valley store — PHOTOS

Tina and Jack Aronowitz compare items during the grand opening of a new Grocery Outlet at 9320 S. Eastern Avenue Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A new Grocery Outlet at 9320 S. Eastern Avenue is seen Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Store owner Louis Elliot receives a hug from employee Maria Gallosa during the grand opening of a new Grocery Outlet at 9320 S. Eastern Avenue Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shoppers check out meat and produce during the grand opening of a new Grocery Outlet at 9320 S. Eastern Avenue Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sign reminds shoppers to bring their own shopping bags during the grand opening of a new Grocery Outlet at 9320 S. Eastern Avenue Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A billboard advertises the opening of a new Grocery Outlet at 9320 S. Eastern Avenue Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A shopper browses an aisle during the grand opening of a new Grocery Outlet at 9320 S. Eastern Avenue Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Store owners Louis and Christine Elliot are joined by their daughter Aubrey Elliot during the grand opening of a new Grocery Outlet at 9320 S. Eastern Avenue Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2025 - 12:42 pm
 
Updated May 1, 2025 - 12:50 pm

The Las Vegas Valley’s third Grocery Outlet opened to long lines on Thursday.

Located at 9320 S. Eastern Ave., the discount grocery opened at 8 a.m. and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

Grocery Outlet has plans to open two more stores across the valley in May, the chain said. Those locations haven’t been disclosed yet.

From Thursday to May 30 at the new Grocery Outlet locations, customers can enter to win $1,o00 in free groceries.

Grocery Outlet opened its second store Jan. 30 in Henderson.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

