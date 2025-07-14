109°F
Discount grocery sets Las Vegas opening date

The new Superior Grocers on opening day in East Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (Rachel A ...
The new Superior Grocers on opening day in East Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2025 - 4:20 pm
 

Superior Grocers has announced the opening date for its second Las Vegas Valley location.

Located at 390 S. Decatur Blvd., the grocer will celebrate its grand opening on July 23 at 9 a.m. Festivities will precede the opening, with a Folklorico group performance, opening remarks, a church blessing and a ribbon cutting ceremony starting at 8:15 a.m.

During the grand opening event, there will be a raffle to win a new red Nissan Sentra, as well as free food and a bag of groceries for the first 100 people in line. Additionally, Superior Grocers will donate $2,000 to Red Rock Elementary School, Griffith Elementary School and Grupo Folklorico Libertad at the opening.

Superior Grocers, a Southern California-based independently owned grocery chain, opened its first store outside of California in March at 1955 N. Nellis Blvd. The grocer operates stores across Southern California and the Central Valley and has more than 27 locations.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

