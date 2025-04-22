88°F
Discount grocery sets opening date for 3rd Las Vegas Valley location

Shoppers navigate through the dairy aisle at Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, on Wednesday, June ...
Shoppers navigate through the dairy aisle at Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2025 - 2:32 pm
 

Grocery Outlet is preparing to open its third location in the Las Vegas Valley and has plans for two more stores.

Located at 9320 S. Eastern Ave., the discount grocery is opening 8 a.m. May 1, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., the chain announced.

Grocery Outlet also announced plans to open two more stores across the valley in May.

The first 100 customers at the Eastern Avenue store will receive a gift card ranging in mystery amounts of $5 to $500 and a complimentary reusable bag while supplies last.

From May 1 to 30, customers can also enter to win $1,o00 in free groceries.

Additionally, during the event, the store’s independent operator Louis Elliot will donate $1,000 to The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada, SafeNest and Salvation Army of Southern Nevada.

Grocery Outlet opened its second store Jan. 30 in Henderson.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

