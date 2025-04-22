Discount grocery sets opening date for 3rd Las Vegas Valley location
The grocery also has plans to open two more stores in the near future.
Grocery Outlet is preparing to open its third location in the Las Vegas Valley and has plans for two more stores.
Located at 9320 S. Eastern Ave., the discount grocery is opening 8 a.m. May 1, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., the chain announced.
Grocery Outlet also announced plans to open two more stores across the valley in May.
The first 100 customers at the Eastern Avenue store will receive a gift card ranging in mystery amounts of $5 to $500 and a complimentary reusable bag while supplies last.
From May 1 to 30, customers can also enter to win $1,o00 in free groceries.
Additionally, during the event, the store’s independent operator Louis Elliot will donate $1,000 to The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada, SafeNest and Salvation Army of Southern Nevada.
Grocery Outlet opened its second store Jan. 30 in Henderson.
Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.