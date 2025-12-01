57°F
Discount grocery to open 5th Las Vegas Valley store

An Aldi store located at 621 Marks Street in Henderson Thursday, February 6, 2025. (Sam Morris/ ...
An Aldi store located at 621 Marks Street in Henderson Thursday, February 6, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
December 1, 2025 - 1:58 pm
December 1, 2025 - 1:58 pm
 

A fifth Aldi is coming to the Las Vegas Valley.

A new Aldi will be located at the Horizon Pointe shopping center off West Horizon Ridge Parkway and South Eastern Avenue in Henderson, confirmed Shawn Eddy, Moreno Valley division vice president for Aldi. It is set to open in 2026 and will occupy part of a former Albertsons.

There are currently four Aldi’s in the valley, with one already in Henderson at 621 Marks St.

The grocery chain announced plans in March 2024 to add 800 stores across the United States by the end of 2028, including its first stores in Las Vegas. Adding 800 stores over the next five years would give the chain more than 3,200 in the U.S.

Aldi is known for keeping its costs down by selling mostly private-label brands and keeping employee counts down by not bagging groceries and encouraging customers to return their carts themselves by requiring a 25-cent deposit to check one out.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

