Discount grocery to open new Las Vegas store

A new Grocery Outlet at 9320 S. Eastern Avenue is seen Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sixth Grocery Outlet is opening in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday.

A new store at 3860 S. Maryland Pkwy. will celebrate its grand opening with festivities beginning at 7 a.m. The first 100 customers will receive a gift card ranging in mystery amounts of $5 to $500 and a complimentary reusable bag while supplies last throughout the week.

From Friday to Oct. 24, customers can also enter to win $1,000 in free groceries.

Additionally, the store’s independent operator Michael Hohertz will donate $1,000 to Communities in Schools during the grand opening event.

The Emeryville, California-based grocer offers hefty discounts — around 40 to 60 percent — on store items, including produce, meats, packaged items, hygiene products and alcohol.

