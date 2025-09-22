87°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Discount grocery to open new Las Vegas store

A new Grocery Outlet at 9320 S. Eastern Avenue is seen Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (S ...
A new Grocery Outlet at 9320 S. Eastern Avenue is seen Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
An aerial photo shows home construction is underway just west of the Far Hills Avenue and Sky V ...
Las Vegas loses thousands of construction jobs, contractors’ association says
Cleveland developer NRP Group broke ground on a 390-unit apartment complex in the southwest Las ...
More luxury apartments being built near popular Las Vegas casino
Aria is seen on the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Strip restaurant employees failed to perform lifesaving acts, lawsuit claims
New displays aimed at promoting tourism are seen throughout the rideshare area at Terminal 1 at ...
Coordinated 5-day sale offering new Las Vegas deals
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2025 - 11:04 am
 

A sixth Grocery Outlet is opening in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday.

A new store at 3860 S. Maryland Pkwy. will celebrate its grand opening with festivities beginning at 7 a.m. The first 100 customers will receive a gift card ranging in mystery amounts of $5 to $500 and a complimentary reusable bag while supplies last throughout the week.

From Friday to Oct. 24, customers can also enter to win $1,000 in free groceries.

Additionally, the store’s independent operator Michael Hohertz will donate $1,000 to Communities in Schools during the grand opening event.

The Emeryville, California-based grocer offers hefty discounts — around 40 to 60 percent — on store items, including produce, meats, packaged items, hygiene products and alcohol.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES