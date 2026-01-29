Discount luxury retailer closing stores nationwide, 2 in Las Vegas

The company is closing 57 of its storefronts nationwide, alongside its two Las Vegas locations.

With gold and silver hitting record prices, Las Vegas dealers are in uncharted territory

Passenger counts continue to decline at Las Vegas airport at end of 2025

FILE - Saks Fifth Avenue holiday light show and window reveal on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The majority of Saks Off 5th locations are closing nationwide, including two in Las Vegas.

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Jan. 14, Saks Global, parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, has announced the closure of most Saks Off Fifth locations, according to a news release.

The company is closing 57 of its storefronts nationwide, alongside its two Las Vegas locations. Only 12 Off Fifth stores will remain open.

Both Las Vegas Saks Off Fifths — located in Town Square and North Premium Outlets — are shuttering due to a shifted focus. Closing sales start on Jan. 31

The company has decided to wind down off-price operations and focus on luxury retail and full-price sales as it attempts to surmount its debt, largely created by its $2.7 billion 2024 acquisition of Neiman Marcus.

All items purchased during the closing sale are final sale; anything purchased before will be accepted in accordance with the company’s usual policies. Customers can no longer purchase new gift cards and existing gift cards will be accepted through Feb. 14 in-store and Feb. 13 online.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.