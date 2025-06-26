102°F
Business

Discount retailer opens on Las Vegas Strip

People take a gondola ride at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
One of the massive screens recently added to the pillars underneath the "Cloud," a steel canopy at the Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016. The signs, put together by Daktronics, are now the largest video displays on The Strip. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2025 - 3:57 pm
 

A discount store from retailer Macy’s has opened on the Las Vegas Strip.

Macy’s Backstage offers discounted prices on the big box store’s traditional merchandise. The new store at Fashion Show offers an “ever-changing assortment” of home décor, fashion, beauty products, electronics and more, most under $30, according to a press release.

Fashion brand Armani Exchange and menswear brand Hammer Made also have opened at Fashion Show. From the Armani fashion house, Armani Exchange offers more affordable, contemporary clothing for shoppers. Hammer Made is known for limited-run shirts, offering dress shirts, polos, outerwear and accessories.

Additionally, Sunglass Hut is now open inside the Grand Canal Shoppes. Adding to their over 3,000 retail locations worldwide, the eyewear destination will offer high-quality fashion and performance brands.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

