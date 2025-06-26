Discount retailer opens on Las Vegas Strip
The location offers discounted prices on the big box store’s traditional merchandise.
A discount store from retailer Macy’s has opened on the Las Vegas Strip.
Macy’s Backstage offers discounted prices on the big box store’s traditional merchandise. The new store at Fashion Show offers an “ever-changing assortment” of home décor, fashion, beauty products, electronics and more, most under $30, according to a press release.
Fashion brand Armani Exchange and menswear brand Hammer Made also have opened at Fashion Show. From the Armani fashion house, Armani Exchange offers more affordable, contemporary clothing for shoppers. Hammer Made is known for limited-run shirts, offering dress shirts, polos, outerwear and accessories.
Additionally, Sunglass Hut is now open inside the Grand Canal Shoppes. Adding to their over 3,000 retail locations worldwide, the eyewear destination will offer high-quality fashion and performance brands.
Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.