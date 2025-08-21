109°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Discount retailer to open another Las Vegas store

Burlington is set to open its third North Las Vegas location at 2201 Civic Center Drive. (Las V ...
Burlington is set to open its third North Las Vegas location at 2201 Civic Center Drive. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
More Stories
Joe Asher, former CEO of William Hill sportsbook's U.S.-based operations seen here at the compa ...
Newly licensed Boomer’s Sportsbook already expanding in state
Construction is underway for the new Las Vegas Athletics $1.75 billion Strip ballpark at the si ...
Athletics’ Las Vegas ballpark update set for stadium authority meeting
The Delano Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2 tourists claim they were false imprisoned by security of Strip hotel
People wait in line to enter the newly opened Costco at 6880 S. Buffalo Drive on Thursday, Aug. ...
Costco opens new Las Vegas store to huge crowds — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2025 - 1:26 pm
 

A discount retailer has announced another Las Vegas-area location.

Burlington Stores Inc. announced Thursday that it plans to open a new Las Vegas storefront at 5055 W. Sahara Ave., anticipated to open in the fall. This will be the 13th location in the valley.

Burlington said that it offers brand names at up to 60 percent off other retailers’ prices and the new location will feature a new store layout, women’s and menswear, junior and kids apparel, beauty and fragrances, footwear, home decor, pet care and baby items.

Previously, Burlington announced a North Las Vegas location in June at 2201 Civic Center Drive, which will hold its grand opening on Friday. At the end of first quarter of 2025, Burlington had more than 1,115 stores open nationwide.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES