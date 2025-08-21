Discount retailer to open another Las Vegas store

A discount retailer has announced another Las Vegas-area location, offering up to 60 percent off other retailers’ prices.

Burlington is set to open its third North Las Vegas location at 2201 Civic Center Drive. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Burlington Stores Inc. announced Thursday that it plans to open a new Las Vegas storefront at 5055 W. Sahara Ave., anticipated to open in the fall. This will be the 13th location in the valley.

Burlington said that it offers brand names at up to 60 percent off other retailers’ prices and the new location will feature a new store layout, women’s and menswear, junior and kids apparel, beauty and fragrances, footwear, home decor, pet care and baby items.

Previously, Burlington announced a North Las Vegas location in June at 2201 Civic Center Drive, which will hold its grand opening on Friday. At the end of first quarter of 2025, Burlington had more than 1,115 stores open nationwide.

