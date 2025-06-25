Discount retailer to open new Las Vegas Valley store

Had Burlington retained its old moniker, Burlington Coat Factory, it may not have seen as much success in the sweltering Las Vegas heat. Sixteen years after the refocused branding, however, the off-price retailer plans to open its 12th Las Vegas-area location this fall.

The national chain is set to open its third North Las Vegas location at 2201 Civic Center Drive, which was vacated by furniture store Conn’s HomePlus last October, bringing inexpensive apparel, accessories and more to the area.

Burlington currently operates more than 1,100 stores in the U.S. As Burlington continues to grow in size — announcing in 2020 a long-term goal of 2,000 stores — its revenue has grown in kind. At the same time, the company has prioritized small-footprint stores while introducing a new logo and slowly rolling out a new standardized store layout.

The North Las Vegas location will feature the new layout, featuring “thoughtfully organized aisles and bold signage,” with the primary goal of facilitating easier in-store navigation, according to a press release.

Burlington is already recruiting for several store manager roles at the new location, according to its jobs website. When it opens this fall, the store will increase Nevada’s total store count to 14. The retail giant has not yet released plans or a date for a grand opening.

