94°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Discount retailer unveils opening date for Las Vegas store

Burlington Stores Inc. announced Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, that it plans to open a new Las Vegas s ...
Burlington Stores Inc. announced Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, that it plans to open a new Las Vegas storefront at 3940 Blue Diamond Road on Sept. 5. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
More Stories
(Air France)
How you can fly direct from Las Vegas to Paris this winter
Attendees explore the spring job fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, May 1, 20 ...
Southern Nevada government agencies hosting job fair this week
Located at 23 Sanctuary Peak Court in Ascaya, the home is filled with rustic amenities adding t ...
Modern farmhouse in Henderson neighborhood listed for $13.5M
A growing number of Las Vegas residents have bad credit. (Getty Images)
Clark County residents with bad credit on the rise
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2025 - 11:40 am
 

A discount retailer is opening a new store in Southern Nevada next month.

Burlington Stores Inc. announced Monday that it plans to open a new Las Vegas storefront at 3940 Blue Diamond Road on Sept. 5. The retail chain currently has 12 locations in the Las Vegas Valley, with another underway off Sahara Avenue.

The grand opening will be held at 8:45 a.m. and the first 100 customers will receive a $10 Bonus Card to be used toward their purchase.

Burlington said that it offers brand names at up to 60 percent off other retailers’ prices and that its new store will feature women’s and menswear, junior and kids apparel, beauty and fragrances, footwear, home decor, pet care and baby items.

The store will be open everyday from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb ...
European postal services suspend shipment of packages to US over tariffs
By Demetris Nellas and Mae Anderson The Associated Press

The exemption, known as the “de minimis” exemption, allows packages worth less than $800 to come into the U.S. duty free. A total of 1.36 billion packages were sent in 2024 under this exemption.

MORE STORIES