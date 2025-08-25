Discount retailer unveils opening date for Las Vegas store

A discount retailer has plans to open its 13th store in the Las Vegas Valley.

Burlington Stores Inc. announced Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, that it plans to open a new Las Vegas storefront at 3940 Blue Diamond Road on Sept. 5. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A discount retailer is opening a new store in Southern Nevada next month.

Burlington Stores Inc. announced Monday that it plans to open a new Las Vegas storefront at 3940 Blue Diamond Road on Sept. 5. The retail chain currently has 12 locations in the Las Vegas Valley, with another underway off Sahara Avenue.

The grand opening will be held at 8:45 a.m. and the first 100 customers will receive a $10 Bonus Card to be used toward their purchase.

Burlington said that it offers brand names at up to 60 percent off other retailers’ prices and that its new store will feature women’s and menswear, junior and kids apparel, beauty and fragrances, footwear, home decor, pet care and baby items.

The store will be open everyday from 9 a.m. to midnight.

